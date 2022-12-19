41-year-old woman arrested in Rs 1.5-crore job scam in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for conning job aspirants of more than Rs 1.5 crore by promising job offers in the public sector unit of Travancore Titanium Limited. Palayam resident Divya Jyothi was arrested by the Venjaramoodu police on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by a Pirappancode native who was conned of Rs 15 lakh in 2020.

There are five accused in the case, including Sasikumaran Thampi, who works in the legal department of Titanium. Divya’s husband Rajesh and Thampi’s accomplices Syamlal and Premkumar are the other co-accused.

The police said Divya is the prime accused in the case as she advertised the placement opportunities in Titanium on social media platforms. The amount was either deposited to Divya’s account or directly handed over to her. To prevent leaking of their modus operandi, the candidates were told to switch off their phones, the police added. The Cantonment police too had registered a similar case on the complaint of a job aspirant. The police sources said the scam has been operational since 2018.

