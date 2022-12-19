Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Argentina’s win drives fans in Thiruvananthapuram into a frenzy

Though France made a comeback, the fans never gave up and kept on cheering.

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Football frenzy reached a crescendo in the state capital as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Fans wearing the blue-and-white jersey of the Latin American team, led by Lionel Messi, were seen rejoicing after their favourite team and player conquered France in the final.

La Albiceleste fans, of all shapes and sizes, were seen dancing, singing, and cheering for Messi and his team in front of the more than dozen large screens that were set up in various parts of the city. The celebrations kicked off after the first half, when Argentina was dominating the match.

Though France made a comeback, the fans never gave up and kept on cheering. In addition to big screens, smaller screens sponsored by sports clubs and local self-governments were kept at most junctions in the city. People gathered in front of these screens at Shangumugham, Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Vanchiyoor, Law College Junction, open area of Lulu Mall, Mall of Travancore, and the footover bridge at East Fort. The victory was celebrated with great vigour in coastal areas.

City police had a tough time controlling the celebrations. “I am overjoyed that my favourite team and player have won the tournament. It was Messi who led the team. He is truly a saviour,” said M S Harishankar, an Argentina fan.

