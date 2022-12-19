Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kazhakoottam highway underpass construction may begin in two months

Embankment built on approach road likely to be demolished for setting up of passage

Kazhakoottam elevated highway | Pic credit: Trivandrum Indian Facebook Page

Kazhakoottam elevated highway. (Photo | Trivandrum Indian Facebook Page)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the elevated highway at Kazhakoottam opening to the public, the preliminary work of three proposed underpasses at Attinkuzhy, Technopark phase-III, and Mukkolakkal to ensure a risk-free crossing of the freeway gained momentum.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) floated a tender for the project last week, and the contractor will be selected within a month. According to NHAI, the construction of the three low-vehicle underpasses could be expected within two months. The NHAI also considers whether traffic on the elevated highway should be diverted once the underpass construction begins. The embankment built on the approach road is likely to be demolished for the construction of the underpasses.

“The tender was called a few days ago. The proceedings will be completed within a month so that a contractor can be selected. We also seek designs of the underpasses from the contractors, and they will be selected on the basis of the best design and lowest bid. We expect the construction work to begin within two months,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

The elevated highway at Kazhakoottam

Tender for Enchakkal flyover next week
The tender for the proposed flyover at Enchakkal Junction will be called next week. NHAI sources said the construction of the flyover will begin within two months once the tender proceedings are completed. “The scrutiny of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress by the NHAI headquarters. The preliminary proceedings for the tender are over, and we will call the tender next week,” Pradeep added. 

As per the DPR, the four-lane flyover will have nine spans, each of which will have a gap of 25 metres. The flyover begins at the portion where the Chackai flyover ends and will end where the Muttathara overpass starts on the NH-66 bypass. With the area witnessing acute traffic congestion, a flyover at Enchakkal Junction has been a long-standing demand.

The work on the Rs 200-crore project is envisaged to facilitate smooth entry of vehicles from Kovalam, Shankhumukham, and Vizhinjam into the city, besides easing congestion at the junction. Located on the busy Kazhakoottam-Mukkola national highway stretch, the junction has roads from East Fort, Vallakadavu, Attakulangara and Pettah-Enchakkal converging. 

Earlier, the NHAI had proposed an underpass there, but the plan was scrapped after opposition from traders.  

NH-66 devpt in fast pace
Meanwhile, the road widening work on the Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam stretch of the NH-66 is progressing quickly. The issue of acquiring 44 cents of land from the Thiruvarattukavu temple compound for constructing the Attingal bypass has been resolved. The land-clearing work is in progress, and the construction of the drain has started in Mangalapuram. Buildings are being demolished and trees are being cut down as part of acquiring the land, an official said. 

As per the NHAI source, there will be four flyovers, 36 culverts, six minor bridges, three vehicle overpasses, five vehicle underpasses, six light vehicle underpasses, four small vehicle underpasses, three cattle underpasses, a 29-km long service road, 20 bus bays, and 5-foot overbridges on the bypass. 

The bypass will be 11.15-km long. The work is expected to be completed in two years. RDS Projects Limited was awarded the contract for Rs 990 crore.The Kazhakoottam-Parippally stretch is slated to be widened to 45 metres to facilitate six-lane traffic. 

