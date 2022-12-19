Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Metroman E Sreedharan receives Malliyoor Award

Metroman E Sreedharan was presented the Malliyoor Award at the 38th Akhila Bharata Srimad Bhagavatha Mahasatra.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

E Sreedharan receiving the award from former High Court Justice K P Balachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Metroman E Sreedharan was presented the Malliyoor Award at the 38th Akhila Bharata Srimad Bhagavatha Mahasatra. Former Kerala High Court Justice K P Balachandran presented the award comprising a gold medal weighing one sovereign with Lord Guruvayurappan’s image, Rs 50,000 and a citation to Sreedharan. 

The award has been instituted by Akhila Bharatha Srimad Bhagavatha Satra Samiti Guruvayur. Sreedharan saidthat he feels lucky to have received the Malliyoor award at the Satra venue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp