Metroman E Sreedharan receives Malliyoor Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Metroman E Sreedharan was presented the Malliyoor Award at the 38th Akhila Bharata Srimad Bhagavatha Mahasatra. Former Kerala High Court Justice K P Balachandran presented the award comprising a gold medal weighing one sovereign with Lord Guruvayurappan’s image, Rs 50,000 and a citation to Sreedharan.

The award has been instituted by Akhila Bharatha Srimad Bhagavatha Satra Samiti Guruvayur. Sreedharan saidthat he feels lucky to have received the Malliyoor award at the Satra venue.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Metroman E Sreedharan was presented the Malliyoor Award at the 38th Akhila Bharata Srimad Bhagavatha Mahasatra. Former Kerala High Court Justice K P Balachandran presented the award comprising a gold medal weighing one sovereign with Lord Guruvayurappan’s image, Rs 50,000 and a citation to Sreedharan. The award has been instituted by Akhila Bharatha Srimad Bhagavatha Satra Samiti Guruvayur. Sreedharan saidthat he feels lucky to have received the Malliyoor award at the Satra venue.