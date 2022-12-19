Opening up of space sector created ecosystem for growth: ISRO chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The country’s space sector has been opened up to create a favourable regulatory system and an ecosystem for growth, ISRO chairman S Somanath has said. He was addressing the 10th convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) at Valiamala on Saturday.

He said technologies are coming to India as it has become a preferred destination for manufacturing space systems for the global market. Somanath, who is also president of IIST governing body, said the institution should develop real capacity in innovative Research and Development (R&D) in space research for ISRO, non-ISRO, private and global economy.

Delivering the convocation address, G Madhavan Nair, former Chairman ISRO & Secretary Department of Space, said it was time the country chalks out its future plans in space. “The quest for fundamental knowledge of stellar systems and galaxies should find a place in our agenda,” he reminded.

“Giving a major thrust to expanding the activities on planet earth and ensuring our presence on nearby Moon and Mars, human presence in space and robotic exploration will be an essential part of future endeavours,” he indicated. The scientist also said more powerful rocket systems and reusable launch systems should be the reality to reduce the cost of access to space in the future.

IST Chancellor B N Suresh presided over the function. V Narayanan, Director LPSC, was the Guest of Honour. S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, and Chairman BoM, IIST, presented the report on the activities of IIST for the year 2021-2022.

A total of 271 degrees were conferred. While 51 BTech degrees were in Aerospace Engineering, 61 were in Electronics & Communication Engineering (Avionics). While 20 students were conferred dual degrees (BTech and MTech / MS), 104 M Tech degrees and 35 Ph D degrees were also presented.

