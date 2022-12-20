Mega flower show from December 21; CM to open at Kanakakunnu Palace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is all set to witness a mega flower show from Wednesday on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises. ‘Nagaravasantham’, organised jointly by Department of Tourism, District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Rose Society in association with Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, will be one of the largest flower festivals in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival, which will run till January 3 and usher in Christmas and the New Year. Visitors will be treated to hundreds of installations, paintings, and electric lanterns, besides the display and sale of ornamental plants and flowers.

Around 100 artists and around 20 students of Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College are preparing the installations and pictures under the leadership of creative artist Hylesh. Rare flowers from different parts of the world, too, will be showcased.

As daily celebrations will continue until 1am, there will be a decorated fish display and a food court to enjoy the night life. The Regatta Cultural Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations are also being organised in conjunction with the festival. As part of this, various arts and cultural programmes will be staged every evening at Nishagandhi.

The roadside stretch from Spencer Junction to Kowdiar, LMS to PMG, and Corporation office to Devaswom Board Jn will be landscaped as part of the festival. This will also extend from Vellayambalam to Sasthamangalam and Vazhuthcaud. Government organisations and resident associations will work

together to deck up the city. Awards have also been instituted for media coverage. These will be given for best reporting in print and visual media, for photographers and videographers, and for the best coverage in online media.

