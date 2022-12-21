Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Titanium scam: Two more aspirants join list of victims, conned of Rs 17 lakh

Prime accused Divya was arrested on Sunday for defrauding another job seeker of H15 lakh

Published: 21st December 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Travancore Titanium job scam

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Titanium job scam is turning out to be of larger dimension than what was previously thought as the police have registered two more cases in connection with fleecing of lakhs of rupees from job aspirants on the pretext of providing them jobs in the state-owned firm. The Cantonment police have registered two fresh cases on the basis of the complaints of two people that they were conned of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively.

Together, the police have so far registered seven cases in connection with the job fraud. The latest complainants are Thiruvananthapuram natives, who claimed they were conned by Divya Jyothi, who is the prime accused in the case. Divya was arrested on Sunday by Venjaramoodu police, which is probing another job fraud case filed by a person, who lost Rs 15 lakh in the scam. The Poojappura police, meanwhile, is probing two cases in which Rs 12 and Rs 10 lakh were allegedly swindled from the complainants, respectively.

The sources said taking into account the seriousness of the case, a special police team would be formed to launch a comprehensive probe in all the cases related to the scam. The sources added that involvement of other Titanium officials in the scam would also be probed. “The inquiry would also cover the allegations that placements were given to some of the people in exchange for money,” the sources added.

There are five accused in the case, including Sasikumaran Thampi, who is the assistant general manager (legal)  of Titanium. Divya’s husband Rajesh and Thampi’s accomplices Syamlal and Premkumar are the other co-accused. Thampi is named the fifth accused in the case. Titanium had earlier suspended Thampi after he was arraigned in the case. The police said Divya is the prime accused in the case as she had advertised the placement opportunities in Titanium on social media platforms.

Those who evinced interest were contacted over phone. Later, Thampi allegedly briefed the opportunities awaiting the recruits, and once they were convinced, he asked them to deposit half of the amount before the official interview and the rest after it. The amount was either deposited to Divya’s account or directly handed over to her.To prevent leaking of their modus operandi, they were told to switch off their phones while boarding Syamlal’s car, the police added.

Number of victims rises to seven

So far, seven cases have been registered in connection with the fraud

Special team to be formed to launch a comprehensive probe in all the cases

 The scam has been operational since 2018

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Travancore Titanium job scam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp