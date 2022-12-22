Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC official booked for manhandling minor student

However, Sunil claimed that he did not attack the boy, but rather went up to him to inquire whether he was part of the group that was pestering girls.

Published: 22nd December 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poovar police have booked a KSRTC controlling inspector, who allegedly manhandled a Plus I student at Poovar bus depot on Wednesday morning. The case was registered against Sunil Kumar for allegedly attacking the 16-year-old student, while he was talking to his friends, including girls.

The boy, a student of Arumanoor HSS and a native of Kulathoor, had come to Poovar with his friends to celebrate Christmas. While he was talking to them at the bus depot, Sunil allegedly attacked him claiming that he was pestering the girls. The boy alleged that Sunil tore off his shirt, took him to the office and hit him. The students, who were with the boy, said Sunil targeted the boy for no reason.

However, Sunil claimed that he did not attack the boy, but rather went up to him to inquire whether he was part of the group that was pestering girls. A KSRTC official said there were complaints in recent days about boys, that too without school uniforms, disturbing girl students, who were waiting for bus.The Poovar police said they have registered a case against Sunil under bailable sections.

