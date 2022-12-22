Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Technopark achieves 15% growth in exports

Receives recognition from Centre for accurate filing of GST

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:29 AM

Technopark at Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram, the first IT park in the country| b p Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major achievement for Technopark in the state capital, the park attained a growth of Rs 1,274 crore this fiscal. Technopark achieved an export revenue of Rs 9,775 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

The fiscal 2021-22 represents a 15% increase over the previous year. In addition to this, Technopark has received recognition from the Centre and CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India) for accurate filing of GST tax and a CRISIL A+ grade until June 2023 for the financial year 2021-22.

At present, 70,000 employees from 470 companies are working at  Technopark, which covers an area of 10.6 million square feet. In the last year and a half, a total of 78 companies have opened new IT offices covering 2,68,301 square feet of space. This year alone (April to November 2022), Technopark has allotted 1,91,703 square feet of space to 37 companies.

Last financial year, Technopark’s export revenue from 460 companies was Rs 8,501 crore. Kerala IT Parks CEO Snehil Kumar Singh said that the role of Technoparks in Kerala’s IT exports is very large, and it is increasing every financial year.

“New startups and new construction activities are fuelling the development of Technopark. Development activities supported by the government and the excellent service quality of Technopark are assets for progress, “ Snehil said. He said the Technopark is diversifying new possibilities and product services to attract new companies and investments to the state.

