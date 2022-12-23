CPM Thiruvananthapuram leadership under attack at party meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district leadership came under severe attack from leaders at the state committee meeting. State committee members raised several allegations with examples. There was also criticism against the city corporation in relation to the job scam. In view of the controversies and the allegations, the state leadership has decided to convene the district committee meeting on January 7 and 8. State secretary M V Govindan and four other secretariat members will attend.

The district committee had to elect a new district secretary as the present secretary Anavoor Nagappan was elected to the state secretariat. The leadership cannot come into consensus due to the division in the district leadership. The criticism against Thiruvananthapuram district leadership was based mainly on two incidents. The district leadership had suspended a party committee member who happened to be the district office-bearer — Abhijith. A video was widely circulated in social media showing him and other party members drinking beer.

In another incident, a video was submitted to the party leaders where some SFI district leaders and a few college union office-bearers were seen dancing. It was alleged that the student leaders were in a drunken state. However, the SFI leaders dismissed the charges.

The CPM district leadership started an investigation into the issue. The leaders said the younger leaders were given a free hand. The leadership has no control over the cadre, some leaders alleged. Leaders also criticised the leadership for not foreseeing the job scam in the city corporation. The CPM state leadership has decided to organise 10-day-long protests from January 20 at local levels against the Centre’s anti-Kerala approach.

