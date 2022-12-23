Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM Thiruvananthapuram leadership under attack at party meet

In another incident, a video was submitted to the party leaders where some SFI district leaders and a few college union office-bearers were seen dancing.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPM, CPM flags, CPI(M)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district leadership came under severe attack from leaders at the state committee meeting. State committee members raised several allegations with examples. There was also criticism against the city corporation in relation to the job scam. In view of the controversies and the allegations, the state leadership has decided to convene the district committee meeting on January 7 and 8. State secretary M V Govindan and four other secretariat members will attend.

The district committee had to elect a new district secretary as the present secretary Anavoor Nagappan was elected to the state secretariat. The leadership cannot come into consensus due to the division in the district leadership.  The criticism against Thiruvananthapuram district leadership was based mainly on two incidents. The district leadership had suspended a party committee member who happened to be the district office-bearer — Abhijith. A video was widely circulated in social media showing him and other party members drinking beer.

In another incident, a video was submitted to the party leaders where some SFI district leaders and a few college union office-bearers were seen dancing. It was alleged that the student leaders were in a drunken state. However, the SFI leaders dismissed the charges.

The CPM district leadership started an investigation into the issue. The leaders said the younger leaders were given a free hand. The leadership has no control over the cadre, some leaders alleged. Leaders also criticised the leadership for not foreseeing the job scam in the city corporation. The CPM state leadership has decided to organise  10-day-long protests from January 20 at local levels against the Centre’s anti-Kerala approach.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM M V Govindan
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp