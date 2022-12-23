Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Modern abattoir in Thiruvananthapuram to be operational by January-end

Corp hopes to close illegal slaughterhouses with new centre’s opening

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

slaughterhouse

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the city corporation will open the centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy in the state capital by the end of January. The `10-crore project was originally scheduled to open in April 2022. However, the deadline could not be met as the construction activities were not finished.

It was in 2012 that the Kerala State Pollution Control Board sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the corporation as it did not have a proper waste disposal mechanism. The slaughterhouse also posed health risks to the public as the bloody effluents flowed through the drains close to their homes. Over the past three years, several attempts by the corporation to revive the slaughterhouse also came to naught after the initial enthusiasm.

The undue delay in opening a new one led to a fallout in the form of illegal slaughterhouses operating at various places in the city. Following this, corporation secretary Binu Francis held an online meeting comprising all stakeholders earlier in September to speed up the project. The corporation also directed the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL), the executing agency of the project, to expedite the work so that the abattoir could be operational by January.

With the setting up of the modern abattoir, illegal slaughterhouses in the city will be closed down. Binu told TNIE that the work related to machinery installation and the construction of water tanks is going on. “All work related to the project is nearing completion. I have already instructed KEL to speed up the work to ensure the commissioning of the project by the last week of January. The approval from the Pollution Control Board and Suchitwa Mission will also come in due time,” he said. Officials close to the project also said there was some delay in the work due to the pandemic and a manpower shortage.

The city corporation has also decided to conduct inspections at slaughterhouses within its limits to make sure that waste is not dumped on the streets, which is considered as a major reason for the rise in the number of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, the corporation extended the contract period for KEL as the earlier contract ended on March 31. The work is currently being carried out under a sub-contract with a Lucknow-based company. “We have been waiting for a modern abattoir for a long time as it concerns our health. I hope the the new abattoir will help in the closure of illegal slaughterhouses in the city,” said Sunil Anantapadmanabhan, a resident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp