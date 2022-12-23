Modern abattoir in Thiruvananthapuram to be operational by January-end

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties, the city corporation will open the centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy in the state capital by the end of January. The `10-crore project was originally scheduled to open in April 2022. However, the deadline could not be met as the construction activities were not finished.

It was in 2012 that the Kerala State Pollution Control Board sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the corporation as it did not have a proper waste disposal mechanism. The slaughterhouse also posed health risks to the public as the bloody effluents flowed through the drains close to their homes. Over the past three years, several attempts by the corporation to revive the slaughterhouse also came to naught after the initial enthusiasm.

The undue delay in opening a new one led to a fallout in the form of illegal slaughterhouses operating at various places in the city. Following this, corporation secretary Binu Francis held an online meeting comprising all stakeholders earlier in September to speed up the project. The corporation also directed the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL), the executing agency of the project, to expedite the work so that the abattoir could be operational by January.

With the setting up of the modern abattoir, illegal slaughterhouses in the city will be closed down. Binu told TNIE that the work related to machinery installation and the construction of water tanks is going on. “All work related to the project is nearing completion. I have already instructed KEL to speed up the work to ensure the commissioning of the project by the last week of January. The approval from the Pollution Control Board and Suchitwa Mission will also come in due time,” he said. Officials close to the project also said there was some delay in the work due to the pandemic and a manpower shortage.

The city corporation has also decided to conduct inspections at slaughterhouses within its limits to make sure that waste is not dumped on the streets, which is considered as a major reason for the rise in the number of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, the corporation extended the contract period for KEL as the earlier contract ended on March 31. The work is currently being carried out under a sub-contract with a Lucknow-based company. “We have been waiting for a modern abattoir for a long time as it concerns our health. I hope the the new abattoir will help in the closure of illegal slaughterhouses in the city,” said Sunil Anantapadmanabhan, a resident.

