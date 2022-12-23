Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram ready for Christmas, New Year festivities

Planning up for some merry-making on Christmas with family and friends, here are some listings for you

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas

Image for representation purpose only. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Flea market and music 

Revellers will get a chance to enjoy music, food and shopping as Fairy Land Carnival showcases a flea market with food and music at Uday Palace, Kowdiar. 

The event that kickstarted on December 22 will be on till December 23. The night edition flea market by Locally Made will showcase handmade products by city-based artists and vendors. 

The food zone offers many delicacies by home chefs, and barbecues and street snacks by other eateries will also be on display. 

The partygoers can ensemble to rock the floor as DJ artists like Holy C, Krispie and Sartek will be performing.

Flower show
The Kerala Rose Society, in partnership with the District Tourism Council, is organising ‘Nagaravasantham’ flower extravaganza from December 21 to January 2 to usher in the Christmas and New Year festive season. 

The sprawling grounds of Kanakakunnu palace, Nishagandhi and Sooryagandi will host the show. It will be open to the public until 1 am. 

Visitors at the night flea market at Uday Palace in Kowdiar | BP Deepu

Christmas buffets
The Hilton Garden Inn at Punnen Road has arranged a special Christmas eve dinner and brunch buffet at its Garden Grille and bar space. 

The special dinner buffet, which comes in alcohol and non-alcohol options, will start at 7 pm and will be on till 11.30 pm, with musical accompaniment of live instruments. Live stations for starters and imported beverages will be available. 

At the poolside, one can enjoy a Christmas special curated 5-course set menu, which is available on pre-booking. On the day of Christmas, the special brunch is hosted from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm which is served with snacks, barbecue, sangrias and mulled wine.

O by Tamara, Aakkulam, is hosting dinner on December 24 and 25 and Christmas brunch buffet. The feast will also see festive music live performances, carol-singing, dance with Santa session, distribution of gifts to child guests and more.  

Dance and music
The Show Stoppers is organising a DJ party on Christmas night from 7 pm. Snow Party featuring DJ Dany and Alienlance will be held at Hotel Karthika Park, Kazhakoottam. Entry for women will be free. 

Uday Suites, The Garden Hotel at Shankhumukham, is throwing a new year party with live band music and group dance. 

A mix of south-Indian music and Bollywood songs will be held along with some fun games and activities from 8 pm on December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp