Thiruvananthapuram ready for Christmas, New Year festivities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flea market and music

Revellers will get a chance to enjoy music, food and shopping as Fairy Land Carnival showcases a flea market with food and music at Uday Palace, Kowdiar.

The event that kickstarted on December 22 will be on till December 23. The night edition flea market by Locally Made will showcase handmade products by city-based artists and vendors.

The food zone offers many delicacies by home chefs, and barbecues and street snacks by other eateries will also be on display.

The partygoers can ensemble to rock the floor as DJ artists like Holy C, Krispie and Sartek will be performing.

Flower show

The Kerala Rose Society, in partnership with the District Tourism Council, is organising ‘Nagaravasantham’ flower extravaganza from December 21 to January 2 to usher in the Christmas and New Year festive season.

The sprawling grounds of Kanakakunnu palace, Nishagandhi and Sooryagandi will host the show. It will be open to the public until 1 am.

Visitors at the night flea market at Uday Palace in Kowdiar | BP Deepu

Christmas buffets

The Hilton Garden Inn at Punnen Road has arranged a special Christmas eve dinner and brunch buffet at its Garden Grille and bar space.

The special dinner buffet, which comes in alcohol and non-alcohol options, will start at 7 pm and will be on till 11.30 pm, with musical accompaniment of live instruments. Live stations for starters and imported beverages will be available.

At the poolside, one can enjoy a Christmas special curated 5-course set menu, which is available on pre-booking. On the day of Christmas, the special brunch is hosted from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm which is served with snacks, barbecue, sangrias and mulled wine.

O by Tamara, Aakkulam, is hosting dinner on December 24 and 25 and Christmas brunch buffet. The feast will also see festive music live performances, carol-singing, dance with Santa session, distribution of gifts to child guests and more.

Dance and music

The Show Stoppers is organising a DJ party on Christmas night from 7 pm. Snow Party featuring DJ Dany and Alienlance will be held at Hotel Karthika Park, Kazhakoottam. Entry for women will be free.

Uday Suites, The Garden Hotel at Shankhumukham, is throwing a new year party with live band music and group dance.

A mix of south-Indian music and Bollywood songs will be held along with some fun games and activities from 8 pm on December 31.

