Violation of eligibility criteria alleged in CAPE director’s appointment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment to the post of director of the Cooperative Academy for Professional Education (CAPE) has come under a cloud following allegations that eligibility conditions were flouted in the selection procedure. The cabinet on Wednesday appointed V I Thajudeen Ahamed, a former leader of a Left-affiliated teachers’ association, as the director, allegedly in violation of recruitment rules.

As per the eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to the post of director, the person appointed should have five years of administrative experience as a principal of a recognised engineering / medical college. The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower’s group, has alleged that Thajudeen retired as a professor and that he did not have the administrative experience required for the post.

CAPE manages nine engineering colleges, an MBA college, a finishing school and a hospital in the state. It is for the first time that a person who has not served as principal has been appointed to the post, SUCC. It has petitioned the CM to cancel the appointment.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment to the post of director of the Cooperative Academy for Professional Education (CAPE) has come under a cloud following allegations that eligibility conditions were flouted in the selection procedure. The cabinet on Wednesday appointed V I Thajudeen Ahamed, a former leader of a Left-affiliated teachers’ association, as the director, allegedly in violation of recruitment rules. As per the eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to the post of director, the person appointed should have five years of administrative experience as a principal of a recognised engineering / medical college. The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower’s group, has alleged that Thajudeen retired as a professor and that he did not have the administrative experience required for the post. CAPE manages nine engineering colleges, an MBA college, a finishing school and a hospital in the state. It is for the first time that a person who has not served as principal has been appointed to the post, SUCC. It has petitioned the CM to cancel the appointment.