Bloom shakalaka!

The exhibition of indoor plants which can be grown in air-conditioned rooms is another highlight.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The annual flower show — Nagarava- santham — is in full bloom in the capital city after a gap of two years. The show is jointly organised by the state tourism department, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kerala Rose Society in association with city corporation.

This year the event being held at Kananakunnu Palace grounds and on Sooryakanthi and Nishagandhi premises stands out for its over 10,000 varieties of ornamental plants and flowers. The flower festival boasts varied collection of roses to welcome the visitors.

The floral arrangements and installations set up have become 'photo booths' for the visitors and this undoubtedly has captured the attention of many.

One such attraction is the 35-ft tall woman’s figure decorated with many varieties of flowers. The venues also have fun activities for visitors. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the mood of the flower show. It will conclude on Jan 3

