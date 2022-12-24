Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala administrative tribunal stays disciplinary action against Sunu Kumar

The move to dismiss the officer had gathered steam after the state government took a stand that there will be zero tolerance towards the police officers involved in serious offences.

Published: 24th December 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state administrative tribunal has directed the government to stay the disciplinary action contemplated against former Beypore coastal police inspector P R Sunu Kumar, who was booked in a gang-rape case recently.

The tribunal also gave the inspector 14 days’ time to file response to the show-cause notice issued to him by the state police chief. The police chief had asked Sunu – who faced a slew of disciplinary actions in the past and is now accused of gang-raping a woman – to respond within three days as to why he should not be removed from the rolls. The deadline was to end on Friday, and Sunu approached the tribunal against the notice.

The tribunal extended the deadline to respond to the show-cause notice from three to 14 days. It also directed the government not to proceed with disciplinary action against the officer till the tribunal delivers its verdict.

The move to dismiss the officer had gathered steam after the state government took a stand that there will be zero tolerance towards the police officers involved in serious offences. Apart from Sunu, the government is contemplating the dismissal of several other cops arraigned in serious criminal offences. The home department has initiated a multi-department deliberation on the matter and sought an expert opinion from the law department.

Highly-placed sources said the decision to take stern action against tainted police officers has got political clearance from the top and the offices concerned were in the process of charting a proper guideline to enable the ouster of such cops.

