Thiruvananthapuram: SFI president, secretary suspended for alcoholism, drug abuse, financial malpractice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going for a major cleansing drive, the CPM has suspended three leaders including SFI district president, secretary and a DYFI leader. The party Thiruvananthapuram district committee took disciplinary action against the three, after it came under criticism for widespread charges related to alcoholism, drug abuse and financial irregularities involving DYFI and SFI leaders. With major anti-party activities coming out in the open, the CPM state leadership had, the other day, decided to go for a major rectification process.

Three young leaders who were under fire for anti-party activities were suspended on Saturday. Nemom-based DYFI leader J J Abhijith, SFI Thiruvananthapuram district president Jobin Jose and secretary Gokul Gopinath were suspended from CPM’s primary membership.

Action was taken against SFI leaders following another video clip showing both of them dancing under the influence of alcohol near the Sanskrit college.

It was also decided to drop Gokul from DYFI block committee. The party viewed that the allegations against them have discredited it. The CPM state leadership has been unhappy about the activities of the SFI leadership.

DYFI leader Abhijith had reportedly misbehaved with a woman leader. Party leaders were miffed with him as he didn’t face any major disciplinary action. The Nemom area committee had recommended that he be demoted to a lower unit. The party decided to suspend him after a meeting attended by CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan on Friday.

There were allegations that Anavoor was protecting Abhijith. However when an audio clip linking the role of Anavoor was leaked to the media, the CPM was forced to take action against Abhijith.

The district secretar iat also decided to probe the allegations against Abhijith. It has been pointed out that Abhijith continued in SFI claiming that he was only 26 years, even though he had exceeded the age limit for SFI membership. In the leaked audio clip, Abhijith could be heard saying that it was Anavoor who advised him to lie about his age. Abhijith, in the clip, further says that he has got various certificates showing different ages. Anavoor had reportedly urged Abhijith to tell everyone that he was 26.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Anavoor, however, vehemently denied giving any such advice to Abhijith.

Meanwhile the Youth Congress filed a complaint before the City Police Commissioner seeking to register a case against Anavoor Nagappan, who has been embroiled in yet another controversy.

