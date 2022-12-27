Finance Dept in search of agency to conduct mustering

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The finance department is in the process of selecting an agency to conduct mustering for social security pensioners. Earlier, India Post had submitted a proposal to the department to conduct the mustering in liberal terms. It is learnt that the government may drop the proposal owing to pressure from Akshaya entrepreneurs. The first-ever mustering of social security pensioners was launched in November 2019.

About 1.46 lakh people, suspected to be ineligible beneficiaries, failed to turn up for mustering. It was done in association with Akshaya centres. The fees, Rs 30 for mustering at the centre, and Rs 130 for doorstep mustering, per person, was paid by the government. India Post had proposed Rs 40 per person.

The biometric authentication is done through the Jeevan Rekha portal developed by the National Informatics Centre. Technical support is provided by the Information Kerala Mission. At present there are 52 lakh beneficiaries under different categories of social security pension scheme.

The department is taking continuous efforts to exclude ineligible people by cross-checking their financial status with different databases.

