Police: Kiran killed himself by jumping into sea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team, which is probing the mysterious death of Kiran at Azhimala near Vizhinjam in July after he was allegedly assaulted by his girlfriend’s kin, said he had killed himself. The police have also ruled out murder or an accident.

According to the Vizhinjam police, Kiran, who fled fearing the girl’s relatives, jumped into the sea and died by suicide. The police will soon file a chargesheet and will also book the relatives of the girl on charges of abetment to suicide. The girl’s brother, Hari, and her sister’s husband, Rajesh, have already been arraigned in the case. Kiran is the the son of Madhu and Mini of Puthenveettil House at Venganoor. His body was recovered from the beach at Colachel in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on July 13.

Kiran, who reached Azhimala on July 9 to meet his female friend, went missing from the beach under mysterious circumstances. CCTV visuals from the area showed him running frantically towards the beach. The police ruled out murder, citing the statements of the witnesses that the girl’s relatives did not follow Kiran after beating him around half-a-kilometre away from the sea. Though there is CCTV footage of Kiran running in fear, it is clear that none was chasing him.

According to the police, they have obtained sufficient evidence that Kiran killed himself. The police said two witnesses, who were in the temple in the area at that time, gave statements that they saw a person like Kiran jumping into the sea. Also, Kiran’s sandal was found on the nearby rock. There is also a statement from Kiran’s friends that he was in love with the girl.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

