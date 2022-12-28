Birth anniversary celebration of Vakkom Moulavi from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To commemorate the 150th birth year of social reformer Vakkom Abdul Khader Moulavi, an annual national solidarity pledge will be organised by Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust at Palayam Square on Wednesday. It will also launch a series of year-long events as part of the celebration. The event will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P Prasad. He will also administer the oath to 50-odd people who will assemble to commemorate Moulavi. “Unlike previous years, his birth anniversary celebration this time will be held for a whole year. Most of the events will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and the public can be a part of them,” said A K Suhair, Chairman, Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust. “An accomplished intellectual and, more importantly, a pioneering journalist, Vakkom Moulavi initiated a period of public debate and questioning over traditional models of governance and authority. The newspaper he launched with his own resources and press, The Swadeshabhimani, interrogated all aspects of political and social life, setting the criterion of public welfare as the basis for the legitimacy of political authority. Together with Ramakrishna Pillai, another editor of the newspaper, he set the standards for journalism as a form of social and political activism,” said Sajitha Bashir, vice-chairperson of the foundation.