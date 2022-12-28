Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LIFE Mission beneficiaries yet to get ‘assured’ insurance cover

State government was supposed to pay Rs 8.74 crore as premium for 3 years

Published: 28th December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Houses built under LIFE Mission in the middle of a farmland at Vattavada (File photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The beneficiaries of LIFE Mission scheme are yet to get insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh announced by the government for the houses built under the project. The state government had decided to provide insurance cover for 2,50,547 houses built under Life Mission. According to the scheme, the government was to pay Rs 8.74 crore as premium for three years, and the beneficiary will have to pay the premium after that. The scheme was announced by the state government in February 2021. All local self-governments were directed to send the list of beneficiaries so as to ensure insurance coverage for all of them in the first quarter of the last calendar year. However, the state government failed to provide insurance coverage even at the end of 2022 due to procedural delays, sources said.

“As per the insurance scheme, the government was to pay the premium for the first three years. But the beneficiaries are yet to get the benefits of the project. It has become a complete failure. In fact, the state government is implementing the Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme under the name, LIFE Mission, in the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation alone, there are 5,327 beneficiaries waiting for the insurance cover. The list of beneficiaries was sent in March 2021. But still, the government has not moved a single file so far,” said M R Gopan, BJP leader and opposition leader in the city corporation. The government had planned to implement the scheme in association with United India Insurance Company.

Meanwhile, a top official associated with the LIFE Mission project told TNIE that the insurance scheme would be implemented soon. The chief minister will hand over the policy documents, the official said.
“It is true that there were some procedural hurdles. However, they have been removed, and the government is all set to hand over the insurance documents soon,” said the official.

Two lakh houses have been built under LIFE Mission project, which is in its third phase now. Around 52,000 LIFE Mission houses were built in Phase-I, while 78,432 houses were built in Phase-II. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had dedicated 29 housing complexes, which can accommodate 1,285 families, on September 24, 2020. According to the CM, a total of 1.35 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the third phase of the project.

According to the government portal, Thiruvananthapuram tops the list of districts that have built houses under LIFE Mission by completing 18,000 houses. The total fund of LIFE Mission Kerala is expected to touch Rs 4,000 crore, which includes funds provided by the World Bank.

