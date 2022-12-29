Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Annual Agasthyarkoodam trekking to begin on Jan 16

The participants have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid protocol.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Agasthyarkoodam trekking season will be held from January 16 to February 15, 2023. The online registration for the trek will begin on January 5, and 75 people will be allowed per day for the trek, according an order issued by the department of forests and wildlife. Only those aged above 14 years are allowed for the trek. A maximum of 25 offline bookings, including cancellations, if any, in online registration, will also be permitted.

Applicants above the age of 18 years should produce a medical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner, issued not more than seven days prior to the trek. Applicants between the age of 14 and 18 should also produce a consent letter from the parent or guardian along with the medical fitness certificate.
The total fee is Rs 1,800 that includes Rs 1,500 for the trek and Rs 300 as eco management special fees.

The participants have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid protocol. The forest department has also directed that personal accident insurance coverage for participants should also be ensured.  

Agasthyarkoodam, one of the highest peaks in the state, is located about 70 kms from Thiruvananthapuram in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The peak is home to rare trees, plants, birds and animals. A birdwatcher’s paradise, the peak and surroundings are also known for certain rare medicinal herbs.

