Three-member gang chops off 28-year-old habitual offender’s leg

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang armed with sharp-edged weapons chopped off the leg of a 28-year-old history-sheeter from ankle down near Attukal in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Padassery native Sarath alias Vavachi Sarath, a habitual offender, was attacked by a group of men, who had no criminal past, in connection with a dispute between their families. The police have registered a case against a person named Sivan, his brother Unni and their friend Biju in connection with the attack.

The police said Sivan and Sarath were neighbours. There had been a dispute between them over disposal of waste materials. Their families regularly used to enter into heated arguments over this matter. A few days ago, Sarath allegedly vandalised Sivan’s autorickshaw while it was parked near their house. Sivan had filed a police complaint in this regard.

On Wednesday, as Sivan, Unni and Biju were returning from the Fort Police station, they met Sarath near the Padassery ground. Sarath reportedly entered into a quarrel with the trio and that culminated in him being hacked on his left leg. The attack was done using a sword the trio was carrying with them.

The injured was subjected to an emergency surgery to save his limb. The police said Sarath was banned from entering the district for a year after he was charged under the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) in 2020.

Since he was a trouble-maker, Sivan and Unni were wary of him. The police sources added that the trio did not want to kill him, but rather aimed to debilitate him so that he cannot physically target them.

