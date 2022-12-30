Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Norka Roots scholarship: Last date to apply Jan 7

The scholarship is meant for students enrolled for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the 2022-23 academic year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Roots has extended till January 7, 2023 the last date to apply for its Director’s Scholarship scheme for children of Non Resident Keralites (NRKs) from financially backward families and children of expatriates who have returned to the state.

The scholarship is meant for students enrolled for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the 2022-23 academic year. Children of expatriates who have worked at least for two years abroad in Emigration Check Required (ECR) category or those who have returned to the state after working abroad for two years, with a monthly income not more than Rs 2 lakh, are eligible for the scheme. 

The applicants should have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying exam and should be pursuing the course in regular mode. Only applicants enrolled in courses approved by universities in the state or in recognised educational institutions are eligible.

Last year, Norka Roots had disbursed over Rs 70 lakh under the Director’s Scholarship scheme to around 350 applicants. The applications should be submitted online on the website

www.scholarship.norkaroots.org. For more details, contact: 0471- 2770528 / 2770500 or 24-hour toll-free number 1800 425 3939.

