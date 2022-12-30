Six arrested for attacking youth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested six men for allegedly attempting to murder a habitual offender near Padassery under Fort police station limit on Wednesday. Those arrested are Biju, 46, of Kalladimukham, Baiju, 40, Sivakumar, 42, Jayesh, 37, Aneesh, 35, and Inchivila Babu, 58 – all residents of Padassery.

The police said the arrested tried to murder Sarath aka Vavachi Sarath, 28, by hacking him on his limbs and head. Sarath’s left leg was chopped off at his ankle and he is under treatment at the Medical College Hospital here.

The Padassery native was attacked in connection with a dispute between their families. The police said Sivakumar and Sarath were neighbours and there has been a dispute between them over disposal of waste materials. Their families regularly used to enter into heated arguments over this matter. A few days ago, Sarath allegedly vandalised Sivakumar’s autorickshaw while it was parked near their house.

