Thiruvananthapuram Corporation comes under criticism for violating pedestrian rights

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has come under flak for violating pedestrian rights by allowing structures, temporary or otherwise, to be installed in the Right of Way (RoW). With the flower show happening at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds, several structures have been erected on the main roads across the capital city, which pose a danger for motorists and pedestrians.

The city is notorious for having the maximum number of hoardings, posters and billboards at almost all the traffic islands. The authorities do not ensure that it is removed after the need has ended. The rule is that those who wish to install hoardings have to seek prior permission and also have to pay a requisite fee to the corporation. But this is not always strictly maintained.

When a mega event like the International Film Festival of Kerala was held, artworks were displayed at main centres across the capital city. Anilkumar Pandala, former managing director of the Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Authority Ltd, says the roads of the capital city have turned out to be a nightmare for pedestrians as artworks and structures encroach the footpaths.

“This is a gross violation of pedestrian rights. The rule is being frequently violated by private parties and the local administration adds to it by giving them permission to do so, turning a blind eye to High Court orders,” AnilKumar told TNIE. It may be recalled that the High Court recently directed the state government to remove all hoardings from the RoW.

Now, since the flower show is under way, the organisers have allegedly encroached on almost every footpath, especially at the zebra crossings on the Museum-Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam stretch by installing flower pots and artworks. This has forced the pedestrians to abandon the footpath and walk on the road causing hardships to motorists. However, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar told TNIE that he will look into the issue and do the needful.

