Ephinoah, Adarsh emerge champions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s Ephinoah Oommen Richi and Adarsh S won the Boys U-16 Doubles title at the T Nilakanta Pillay Memorial TTC-AITA Championship held at Trivandrum Tennis Club on Friday. They beat Srinath C Menon and Srikanth C Menon 6-1, 7-6 (8). In Boys U-16 Singles final, Adwaith S D of Kerala emerged champion beating Ephinoah 0-6, 6-2, 6-4. Sai Ananya Varanasi of Telengana won the Girls U-16 Singles final beating Daharani Dhanyata of Karnataka 6-0, 6-3. In Boys U-18 Singles final, Rakshak Tarun of Tamil Nadu triumphed over Kerala’s Ryan Kurian George 6-4, 6-0.