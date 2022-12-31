Sainik School holds 59th annual athletic meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School, Kazhakootam, conducted its 59th annual athletic meet on December 27 and 28. On the opening day, Col Dhirendra Kumar, principal, Sainik School, Kazhakootam, received the salute at the march past by the cadets in 11 contingents.

Following the march past, the audience witnessed the lighting of the ceremonial flames by champions of the 58th meet and the opening address by the principal. The organisers conducted more than 45 events in both track and field with meticulous planning and execution. For the first time in the history of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, girl cadets competed in track and field events.

Events were conducted in three categories, sub-junior, junior and senior with wholehearted participation and house spirit from both the cadets and teachers alike. The meet concluded on December 28 with the traditional closing ceremony. The principal was the chief guest of the event. Followed by the prize distribution and closing address by the principal, the ceremonial flame was put out and the champions of the current meet carried the torch with its flames for the next meet.

