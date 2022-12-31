Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Security beefed up in Capital ahead of New Year bash

The police have set up 80 checking points in a three-tier manner. The first tier comprises 18 points in the city border, the second tier comprises 34 points, while the third tier comprises 28 points.

Published: 31st December 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Police, Tamil Nadu Police, Cops

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have beefed up security arrangements in the state capital in the wake of the New Year celebrations. The city police had put in place special security arrangements from December 24  and special attention will be given to tourist destinations where New Year parties will be held.

The police have set up 80 checking points in a three-tier manner. The first tier comprises 18 points in the city border, the second tier comprises 34 points, while the third tier comprises 28 points. Between Kovalam and Kazhakootam, six special strikers will be deployed. In addition to that, assistant commissioner and inspectors from special units will be posted in special points. In all police station limits, bike and jeep patrolling units will be deployed.

Deputy City Commissioner V Ajith said special attention will be given to those tourist spots which had witnessed violent incidents in the past, while more cops will be deployed in spots frequented by foreigners. In Kovalam beach, a special control room has been set up, he added. The locations in which DJ parties are scheduled will be under strict police surveillance, while the organisers have been asked to adhere to Covid safety protocols.

The police, meanwhile, have set aside more men for controlling  traffic movement. The men on traffic duty have been directed to conduct vehicle checks and identify the vehicles exceeding speed limits. Those who defy the instructions will be subjected to legal action, including cancellation of their licences, the deputy commissioner said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp