Security beefed up in Capital ahead of New Year bash

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have beefed up security arrangements in the state capital in the wake of the New Year celebrations. The city police had put in place special security arrangements from December 24 and special attention will be given to tourist destinations where New Year parties will be held.

The police have set up 80 checking points in a three-tier manner. The first tier comprises 18 points in the city border, the second tier comprises 34 points, while the third tier comprises 28 points. Between Kovalam and Kazhakootam, six special strikers will be deployed. In addition to that, assistant commissioner and inspectors from special units will be posted in special points. In all police station limits, bike and jeep patrolling units will be deployed.

Deputy City Commissioner V Ajith said special attention will be given to those tourist spots which had witnessed violent incidents in the past, while more cops will be deployed in spots frequented by foreigners. In Kovalam beach, a special control room has been set up, he added. The locations in which DJ parties are scheduled will be under strict police surveillance, while the organisers have been asked to adhere to Covid safety protocols.

The police, meanwhile, have set aside more men for controlling traffic movement. The men on traffic duty have been directed to conduct vehicle checks and identify the vehicles exceeding speed limits. Those who defy the instructions will be subjected to legal action, including cancellation of their licences, the deputy commissioner said.

