576 additional staff to be appointed for Covid prevention activities

The order also stated that steps must be taken immediately to recruit staff for the Covid containment activities.

Published: 01st February 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the rise in the number of Covid cases,  Additional District Magistrate (ADM) E Mohammed Safeer, who is also the district collector-in-charge, has ordered the appointment of an additional 576 staff, including doctors, to the Covid treatment centres.

As part of the first step, the District Medical Officer (DMO) and the Superintendent of Government Medical College and SAT hospitals have been tasked with recruiting necessary staff for Covid prevention activities in strict compliance with government norms. 

DMO is entrusted to appoint doctors, nurses, lab technicians and lab assistants to hospitals, data entry operators to field level hospitals and labs (State Public Health Lab, RGBC, IISER, SCT), under the Department of Health.  

The order also stated that steps must be taken immediately to recruit staff for the Covid containment activities. Health staff, including doctors from family health centres and community health centres who were relocated to Covid treatment centres, have also been asked to report back to their respective institutions. Safeer, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has directed the DMO to ensure the same.

