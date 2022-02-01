STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital records 3,271 new Covid cases

A total of 3,271 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday. As many as 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 3,271 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Monday. As many as 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 6,827 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 40,757 active cases.

A total of 77,556 people are under observation in the district as of Monday. The district administration and corporation have stepped up vigil across the district by setting up control rooms and war rooms.

(District Covid control room numbers: 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448).

As the Thiruvananthapuram district is coming under the C category, no social or cultural events will be allowed. Theatres, gyms and swimming pools will remain shut till further orders. 

