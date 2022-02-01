Carving the many sufferings of common man

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man in lungi is standing in a corner balancing a jackfruit on top of his head. Young artist Sajith Sugathan has sculpted many such everyday people and scenes. The Peringamala-native and MFA graduate from Thiruvananthapuram Government College of Fine Arts displayed around 26 terracotta and ceramic sculpturesof humans and animals for his first solo art exhibition, ‘Suffer’.

The show concluded at the Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan art gallery on Monday. Like the title, Sajith’s works reveal various agonies of humans and nature, especially during the pandemic. On display were the artworks that he curated since his post-graduation in 2018. Many observations of the 29-year-old artist since his childhood are reflected in his works.

Sajith says Suffer is a medium to showcase the link between man and nature, like the man with a jackfruit titled Unbalanced. The artist crafted the life-size sculpture after eight months of hard work. A girl carrying a plantain flower in a bamboo basket and a man sitting on the rim of another basket balancing a coconut on his head is also part of his series.

“They represent the struggles in life — struggles of a farmer and the breadwinner of a family. These sculptures represent the discrimination faced by the marginalised communities who still rely on natural resources to make a living. These figures are unbalanced lives of people who never get justice or respect in our society. Unbalanced is a call to create a secular balance in our society,” says Sajith.

Sajith experimented on terracotta and ceramic and painted some of them with hues like blue, white and black in this series. “The glaze element adds uniqueness to the sculptures. The ceramic sculptures are baked at 1,200 degrees Celsius before adding the glaze colours. The final product is unpredictable. This generates a curiosity while working on it every time,” says Sajith.

Existence, another work in the series, has five ceramic plates. Images of a plantain garden, traditional mud stoves (chulhas) of his grandmother, pineapple fruits and a pack of street dogs are carved into the ceramic plates. The plates have blue glaze colour. The colour represents water, a basic necessity of life, says the artist.

“The series is sculpted from my childhood memories. My love for animals is also evident in many of my works,” says the artist. True to his words, the animal kingdom is visible in most of his works.