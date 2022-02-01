STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Sudhakaran seeks more clarity on K-Rail

State Congress president K Sudhakaran has sought clarity from the LDF Government on the K-Rail project’s financial and technical ability as well as on land acquisition. 

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

K Sudhakaran. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has sought clarity from the LDF Government on the K-Rail project’s financial and technical ability as well as on land acquisition. In a statement here, Sudhakaran said that the Detailed Project Report which had been released recently does not have clarity on these factors.

He said the written statement given to him by Union Railway Minister for State Raosaheb Danve following his query raised during zero hour in the previous winter session of Parliament has stated that there is lack of clarity from the part of the state government.

“The Union minister’s reply to my query justifies the concerns raised by the people on the SilverLine project. The state government has challenged the people and is going ahead with the project where they are trying to hide crucial information from them, which sounds mysterious”, said Sudhakaran.

