STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manaveeyam Veedhi to reopen for traffic soon

The official said 50 per cent of the work has been completed.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Preparatory works to tar Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor,   in progress in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday| B P Deepu 

Preparatory works to tar Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor,   in progress in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday| B P Deepu 

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being shut for five months, ManaveeyamVeedhi — the designated cultural corridor of the capital, which is undergoing a massive facelift — is likely to open partially for traffic soon. According to official sources, the tarring work of the 180-metre stretch will begin immediately and be completed this week.

The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) aims to upgrade the stretch into a smart road and transform it into an official cultural corridor with state-of-the-art facilities. Though the work has suffered delays, SCTL plans to complete the project by May 2022.

“The tarring work will begin immediately and will be completed within three to four days. The Manaveeyam Veedhi project has been divided into two separate works. We will begin the cultural corridor project after the smart road is finished. The road works got delayed because of confusion in utility shifting. We needed permission and support from various departments, which was one of the reasons for the delay. Now, we will be able to begin the work of the cultural corridor,” said an official of SCTL.

The official said 50 per cent of the work has been completed. The new features at Manaveeyam Veedhi include a covered venue, sculptures, art gallery space, exercise park, street library, gender-friendly toilets, drinking water fountain, food kiosk and cycle parking.

“We will install hydraulic bollards at Manaveeyam Veedhi. After finishing the tarring and the installation of hydraulic bollards — which are essential for managing traffic during events — we will be able to open 
the road for traffic movement,” said the official. The cultural street project is estimated to cost around  Rs 1.25 crore.

The demand to make Manaveeyam Veedhi a cultural corridor has been pending since long. The space is used to host umpteen events throughout the year, but lack of basic amenities and lighting has been an issue.

SCTL approved the design of the cultural street in 2019 after several rounds of consultations with the stakeholders. As per the design, the road carriageway is divided into two. One half will be for cultural activities and the other for traffic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manaveeyam Veedhi
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp