Manaveeyam Veedhi to reopen for traffic soon

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being shut for five months, ManaveeyamVeedhi — the designated cultural corridor of the capital, which is undergoing a massive facelift — is likely to open partially for traffic soon. According to official sources, the tarring work of the 180-metre stretch will begin immediately and be completed this week.

The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) aims to upgrade the stretch into a smart road and transform it into an official cultural corridor with state-of-the-art facilities. Though the work has suffered delays, SCTL plans to complete the project by May 2022.

“The tarring work will begin immediately and will be completed within three to four days. The Manaveeyam Veedhi project has been divided into two separate works. We will begin the cultural corridor project after the smart road is finished. The road works got delayed because of confusion in utility shifting. We needed permission and support from various departments, which was one of the reasons for the delay. Now, we will be able to begin the work of the cultural corridor,” said an official of SCTL.

The official said 50 per cent of the work has been completed. The new features at Manaveeyam Veedhi include a covered venue, sculptures, art gallery space, exercise park, street library, gender-friendly toilets, drinking water fountain, food kiosk and cycle parking.

“We will install hydraulic bollards at Manaveeyam Veedhi. After finishing the tarring and the installation of hydraulic bollards — which are essential for managing traffic during events — we will be able to open

the road for traffic movement,” said the official. The cultural street project is estimated to cost around Rs 1.25 crore.

The demand to make Manaveeyam Veedhi a cultural corridor has been pending since long. The space is used to host umpteen events throughout the year, but lack of basic amenities and lighting has been an issue.

SCTL approved the design of the cultural street in 2019 after several rounds of consultations with the stakeholders. As per the design, the road carriageway is divided into two. One half will be for cultural activities and the other for traffic.