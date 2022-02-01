STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protest erupts at Thottikkal over K-Rail stone laying

The protest, according to the police, emerged in two phases. As many as nine activists of SUCI and the Action Committee against K-Rail came out with a protest by 10.30 am.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Silverline project

Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in Thottikkal junction that falls under Kadakkavoor police station limits after protestors tried to disrupt laying of survey stones on the land identified for the K-Rail SilverLine project.

The protest, according to the police, emerged in two phases. As many as nine activists of SUCI and the Action Committee against K-Rail came out with a protest by 10.30 am. Following this, eight Congress party workers too staged a protest against the stone-laying.

Varkala DySP P Niyas said the 17 protesters were detained and later released from the police stations. “They came to protest in two batches. SUCI activists came first followed by the action committee members. It was followed by another protest by Congress activists. The protestors were taken into custody and later released.

We spoke to them and tried to pacify them. Due to that there was no acrimonious situation and no injuries were reported among the cops or the protestors,” he said. As per the sources, the survey stones were first placed in Kizhuvilam, which falls under Chirayinkeezhu police station limits. After that the officials moved to Thottikkal to complete the work there when the protests emerged. However, the work went ahead unfettered.

A similar protest had emerged in Navayikkulam and Maruthikunnu areas, which fell under Kallambalam police station limits, in the first week of January. The protestors had then resisted the stone-laying saying the cemeteries, burial grounds and farm lands would be taken over.

17 protesters detained
Varkala DySP P Niyas said 17 protestors were detained and later released from the police stations. He also added that no injuries were reported among the cops or the protestors

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail SilverLine
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp