Protest erupts at Thottikkal over K-Rail stone laying

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in Thottikkal junction that falls under Kadakkavoor police station limits after protestors tried to disrupt laying of survey stones on the land identified for the K-Rail SilverLine project.

The protest, according to the police, emerged in two phases. As many as nine activists of SUCI and the Action Committee against K-Rail came out with a protest by 10.30 am. Following this, eight Congress party workers too staged a protest against the stone-laying.

Varkala DySP P Niyas said the 17 protesters were detained and later released from the police stations. “They came to protest in two batches. SUCI activists came first followed by the action committee members. It was followed by another protest by Congress activists. The protestors were taken into custody and later released.

We spoke to them and tried to pacify them. Due to that there was no acrimonious situation and no injuries were reported among the cops or the protestors,” he said. As per the sources, the survey stones were first placed in Kizhuvilam, which falls under Chirayinkeezhu police station limits. After that the officials moved to Thottikkal to complete the work there when the protests emerged. However, the work went ahead unfettered.

A similar protest had emerged in Navayikkulam and Maruthikunnu areas, which fell under Kallambalam police station limits, in the first week of January. The protestors had then resisted the stone-laying saying the cemeteries, burial grounds and farm lands would be taken over.

17 protesters detained

Varkala DySP P Niyas said 17 protestors were detained and later released from the police stations. He also added that no injuries were reported among the cops or the protestors