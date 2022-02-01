Water supply to be disrupted in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in various places in the capital city on Wednesday due to cleaning work undertaken at the Ganga Devi tank in the Observatory Hills.

Areas that will be affected on Wednesday are Palayam, Thycaud, Vazhuthacaud, Mettukada, Nandavanam, Museum, RKV Lane, Bakery Junction, Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, Vikas Bhavan, PMG, Mulavana and Kannanmoola.

On Thursday, water supply will be disrupted in Observatory, Secretariat, Gandhari Amman Kovil Road, Manjalikulam, Ayurveda College, Pulimoodu and M G Road. Kerala Water Authority officials have urged its consumers to take adequate precautions.