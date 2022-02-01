STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water supply to be disrupted in Capital

Drinking water supply will be disrupted in various places in the capital city on  Wednesday due to cleaning work undertaken at the Ganga Devi tank in the Observatory Hills.

Published: 01st February 2022

Drinking Water

By Express News Service

Areas that will be affected on Wednesday are Palayam, Thycaud, Vazhuthacaud, Mettukada, Nandavanam, Museum, RKV Lane,  Bakery Junction, Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, Vikas Bhavan, PMG,  Mulavana and Kannanmoola.

On Thursday, water supply will be disrupted in Observatory, Secretariat, Gandhari Amman Kovil Road, Manjalikulam, Ayurveda College, Pulimoodu and M G Road. Kerala Water Authority officials have urged its consumers to take adequate precautions.

