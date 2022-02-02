6,121 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Tuesday reported 6,121 new cases of Covid and 5,763 recoveries. As many as 31 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 40,972 patients active cases in the district while 73,158 people are under observation for showing Covid symptoms.

According to health department data, 71,266 are under home and institutional quarantine as on Tuesday. A total of 1,892 people are under treatment at hospitals while 337 more were added on the day.

CONTAINMENT MEASURES STRENGTHENED

T’Puram: The city corporation has fortified its control room activities and intensified Covid containment measures in view of the spike in Covid cases. As many as 24 patients were ferried to hospitals in ambulances, provided by the corporation, on Tuesday. So far, 638 patients have utilised the services of these ambulances, which are dispatched as per the instructions provided by the Covid war room. Ambulances mobilised by ward councillors are also used as part of containment measures. The control room received 22 Covid-related calls and enquiries. The medical team was able to provide tele-consultation services to five patients. Currently, the control room has a 14-member medical team.