Back-to-back deaths keep police on their toes at Kallambalam near Thiruvananthapuram 

In a seemingly connected incident, another friend of Aji, was also killed on Tuesday morning.

For representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PWD staff, who was found dead in his house at Mullaramkode under mysterious circumstances, was actually murdered by his friend Binuraj, the Kallambalam police have confirmed.

Aji Kumar, a 49-year-old man, was found dead at his home on Sunday. He was found dead in a sitting position on a chair. The neighbours had told the police that Aji's friends had assembled at the house prior to the death and they had consumed alcohol. The police during the inquest found wounds on his body that made them suspicious about the cause of death.

As the police began questioning Aji's friends who had attended the booze party, they got to know that Binuraj had died by suicide on Tuesday by jumping before a KSRTC bus near Irupathettam Mile.

The bus driver and the passengers had given statements that Binuraj had jumped before the speeding bus.

The police that conducted a check at the gymnasium owned by Binuraj recovered a knife that was supposedly used for stabbing Aji. The police said after stabbing Aji, Binuraj washed the knife behind his house. Bloodstains were found in his dress and the vehicle, they claimed. Binuraj had prior enmity with Aji and stabbed him to death under the influence of alcohol, the police added.

In a seemingly connected incident, another friend of Aji, was also killed on Tuesday morning. Ajith was fatally knocked down by a pick-up vehicle driven by his friend Sajeev. Ajith's friend Pramod had sustained severe injuries and is under treatment. The police said they are probing whether Ajith's murder has got anything to do with Aji's murder. The police have recorded the arrest of Sajeev, who had turned himself in to the cops.

