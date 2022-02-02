STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hi-tech bus shelter for women still a pipe dream

As part of a slew of women-centric projects, the city corporation planned to convert Vazhuthacaud into a corridor for women.

Commuters waiting at the bus shelter at Bakery Junction on Tuesday | b p deepu

By Steni Simon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of a slew of women-centric projects, the city corporation planned to convert Vazhuthacaud into a corridor for women. The project included walkways and centres with various facilities for women. A bus stop with a toilet and other hi-tech amenities was also on the plan near the Bakery Junction, where several people board buses to the Poojappura-Karamana area. However, apart from the seating area, facilities like toilets are not yet functional at the bus shelter.

“Though it has been termed as a hi-tech bus shelter, there are no facilities available as promised. The toilets for men and women are nonfunctional, including the feeding centre for mothers. Though it has been months since these were completed, authorities haven’t taken any steps to make it available for the public,” said Ajay S Kumar, a commuter.

“We have to wait for long hours for buses. Facilities like toilets would have been very convenient for us,” said Manju S, another commuter.

Meanwhile, Vazhuthacaud ward councillor, Rakhi Ravikumar said the bus shelter was partially complete. However, it couldn’t be completed due to the delay in payment to the contractors. “The apathy on the part of the corporation authorities has led to the lag in completing the project. The project was handed to two contractors. Though the walkway is complete, other works have not been completed yet,” alleged Rakhi.

“Two other projects were on the plan. A women-friendly centre called ‘Pournami’ located near the DPI junction with facilities such as a feeding centre, a cafeteria, toilet facilities and a second building ‘Pulari’ near Vazhuthacaud Junction have been completed. These projects have been completed spending `87 lakh. However, the payment for the bus shelter is yet to be made to the contractor, hence the delay.” Superintending engineer Anilkumar R S said, “A vigilance inquiry is being held in this regard. It is learnt that the work wasn’t tendered by the city corporation. It is said to be assigned to the contractor by a former ward councillor.”

