Waterbirds population dips 30%; call to save habitat

In what could ring alarm bells for ecologists, waterbirds spotted in the state capital have gone down by almost 30 per cent in one year.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could ring alarm bells for ecologists, waterbirds spotted in the state capital have gone down by almost 30 per cent in one year. The Asian Waterbird Census called for immediate actions to protect wetlands in Thiruvananthapuram district. Going by the annual AWC, jointly conducted by WWF India and forest department’s social forestry wing, the number and species of waterbirds in the district showed a substantial decline, as compared to 2021.

The trend is the same in all 11 wetlands in the district. This time a total of 3077 birds in 56 species were counted while last year it was 4372 birds from 74 species. Concerns have also been raised on the quality of habitats. Except for Pazhanchira wetlands near Attingal, all the others face multiple threats due to anthropogenic activities, pointed out the census.

The Punchakkary - Vellayani wetland, the birding hub of the capital has been facing a slew of threats like solid waste dumping and shift from paddy cultivation to vegetable cultivation. This year the census teams counted only 1078 birds belonging to 34 species from this location, compared to 1213 birds from 45 species last year.

“Noise from crackers used by farmers and nearby temples and more recently the increasing disturbance from photographers and videographers coming for wedding and other photoshoots,” said a release. Shore birds like Greater Sand Plovers, Lesser Sand Plovers, Kentish Plovers, Western Reef Herons were reported from Poovar Estuary. Migratory birds like Green and Common Sandpipers and Whiskered Terns were reported from Veli Estuary.

The paddy field under the state agriculture department at Kesavadasapuram presented a disappointing picture, with only a few Wood and Green Sandpipers. As many as 34 species were counted from the comparatively less-disturbed Pazhanchira wetlands. The most notable sighting from this location was the quintet of Kingfishers including the rare Black-capped Kingfisher.

The Museum and Zoo compound in the city remains a safe haven for the endangered Oriental Dater with nesting. A crowd of 22 Black-crowned Night Herons and other water birds were spotted around two ponds.Akkulam harbours around 350 Lesser-whistling Ducks and other waterbirds. The lake is facing grave threats from encroachment and pollution. The team could still sight seven Spot-billed Ducks, Bronze-winged Jacanas, Pheasant- tailed Jacanas, Oriental Darters and a few other birds.

