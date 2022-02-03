Double murder, suicide after booze party held by friends shock Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three mysterious deaths in a span of 30 hours at Kallambalam, a nondescript town on the outskirts of the capital city, have shocked the residents and the police alike. PWD employee Aji Kumar, 49, and his friend Ajith, 25, were killed, while Binuraj, 46, who is also a friend of the two, died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding bus.

The houses of the three were located within 600 metres at Mullaramcode. The police are yet to officially announce whether the three incidents were connected. Insiders, however, felt so and added that a booze party that Kumar had organised at his house on Sunday night led to the tragedy.

Kumar was stabbed to death during the booze party and that could have led to a chain of events resulting in one more murder and a suicide, police officers who are part of the investigation told TNIE. As per neighbours’ statement, at least 17 people had attended the booze party. After the news of the murder spread, Ajith was fatally mowed down by Sajeev, a native of Manamboor, using his pickup van on Monday evening.

Police recover knife with blood stains

Pramod, who was with Ajith, sustained serious injuries and is under treatment, Police sources said Sajeev, Ajith and Pramod were among those who had attended the party at Kumar’s house. On Monday evening, they again got together and consumed alcohol and, during that time, Ajith and Pramod said they suspected Sajeev’s hand behind Kumar’s murder.

This ignited a strife among them and Sajeev, in a fit of rage, mowed down the other two using his van. Hours later, on Tuesday morning, another party attendee Binuraj reportedly jumped in front of a bus near Irupathettam Mile.

The incident was first deemed as a road accident, but the eyewitnesses’ account revealed he had thrown himself under the bus. Sources said Sajeev, who is in custody, told the police that Binuraj had murdered Kumar owing to personal enmity.

Following this, the police raided Binuraj’s gymnasium and reportedly recovered a knife that had blood stains on it. It’s suspected that the knife was used to stab Kumar. It has been sent for forensi c examination. Police have taken into custody all the party attendees for questioning. “There is still confusion over what happened during and after the booze party. The statements of the attendees are being recorded,” said an officer.