STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Double murder, suicide after booze party held by friends shock Kerala capital

Three mysterious deaths in a span of 30 hours at Kallambalam, a nondescript town on the outskirts of the capital city, have shocked the residents and the police alike. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three mysterious deaths in a span of 30 hours at Kallambalam, a nondescript town on the outskirts of the capital city, have shocked the residents and the police alike.  PWD employee Aji Kumar, 49, and his friend Ajith, 25, were killed, while Binuraj, 46, who is also a friend of the two, died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding bus.

The houses of the three were located within 600 metres at Mullaramcode. The police are yet to officially announce whether the three incidents were connected. Insiders, however, felt so and added that a booze party that Kumar had organised at his house on Sunday night led to the tragedy.

Kumar was stabbed to death during the booze party and that could have led to a chain of events resulting in one more murder and a suicide, police officers who are part of the investigation told TNIE. As per neighbours’ statement, at least 17 people had attended the booze party. After the news of the murder spread, Ajith was fatally mowed down by Sajeev, a native of Manamboor, using his pickup van on Monday evening. 

Police recover knife with blood stains

Pramod, who was with Ajith, sustained serious injuries and is under treatment, Police sources said Sajeev, Ajith and Pramod were among those who had attended the party at Kumar’s house. On Monday evening, they again got together and consumed alcohol and, during that time, Ajith and Pramod said they suspected Sajeev’s hand behind Kumar’s murder.

This ignited a strife among them and Sajeev, in a fit of rage, mowed down the other two using his van. Hours later, on Tuesday morning, another party attendee Binuraj reportedly jumped in front of a bus near Irupathettam Mile.

The incident was first deemed as a road accident, but the eyewitnesses’ account revealed he had thrown himself under the bus. Sources said Sajeev, who is in custody, told the police that Binuraj had murdered Kumar owing to personal enmity.

Following this, the police raided Binuraj’s gymnasium and reportedly recovered a knife that had blood stains on it. It’s suspected that the knife was used to stab Kumar. It has been sent for forensi c examination. Police have taken into custody all the party attendees for questioning. “There is still confusion over what happened during and after the booze party. The statements of the attendees are being recorded,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Double murder Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp