Enchakkal flyover gets in-principle approval

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju on Wednesday said the Centre has given its in-principle approval to the proposal to set up a flyover at Enchakkal junction on the NH66 bypass. Adding that he had been intimated by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari, the minister said the state government will now approach the National Highways Authority of India to construct the flyover at the earliest.

A flyover at Enchakkal, the busiest junction on the NH 66 bypass, has been a long-pending demand of the public and is seen as the only option available to decongest the stretch. Situated on the busy Kazhakootam-Mukkola national highway stretch, the junction serves as an important entry point to the capital as roads leading from East Fort, Vallakadavu, Attakulangara and Pettah-Enchakkal road converge here.