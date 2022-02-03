STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram reports 5,701 new Covid cases, 31 deaths

On Wednesday, 2,175 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 44,435 patients are still under treatment in the district.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Wednesday reported 5,701 Covid cases. The number of deaths in the district was 31.  The district administration and corporation have stepped up vigil across the district by setting up control rooms and war rooms.

The number of persons who are under home and institutional quarantine as on Wednesday was 66,054. The total number of persons who are under hospital isolation was 1,945 and as many as 328 persons were hospitalised on Wednesday as per the statistics provided by Directorate of Health Services.

District Covid control room numbers - 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers - 7592939426, 7592949448

Several takers for corp’s ambulance services
T’Puram: In the wake of Covid spike, corporation has fortified its control room and  intensified containment measures. Currently,  ambulance services are mainly provided as per the instructions from the Covid war room. On Wednesday, the corporation pressed into service ambulance services to ferry 25 patients to the hospital. With this, a total of 663 patients utilised the ambulance services of the corporation.

