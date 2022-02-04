One held in Kallambalam murder and suicide case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the double murder and a suicide in Kallambalam police station limit said PWD staff Aji Kumar could have been fatally stabbed by Binuraj, who later committed suicide by jumping in front of a KSRTC bus.

Thiruvananthapuram rural district police chief Divya V Gopinath told media that scientific evidence suggested Binuraj was responsible for the murder, but a conclusion can be reached only after the enquiry is completed.

She said blood stains reportedly belonging to Kumar were found in Binuraj’s vehicle and forensic reports are being awaited to conclude that the 46-year-old gym owner was responsible for the murder. Kumar was found killed in his house near Mullarancode after a booze party on Monday morning.

The officer said Binuraj and Kumar had personal enmity, but the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Binuraj allegedly took his life near Irupathettam Mile on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the police on Thursday recorded the arrest of Sajeev Kumar, who is accused of mowing down his friend Ajith with his pick-up vehicle.

Ajith was killed on Monday night after another round of booze party with seven of his friends . The district police chief said the booze party was held 100-150 metres away from Kumar’s house.