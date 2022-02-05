STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five gangsters arrested with drugs, weapons

The five arrested persons told police that Janko Kumar, who has several criminal cases against him, was the leader of the gang.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a five-member gang led by a notorious history-sheeter and allegedly seized weapons, synthetic drugs and raw materials used for making country-made bombs from their hideout.

The arrested have been identified as Janko Kumar aka Anil Kumar, 37, of Kochuveli, Tarbin Stanley, 20, of Vettucaud, Vijeesh, 23, of Valiaveli, Suresh aka Nidhin, 18, of Karikkakom, Varghese aka Christy, 25, of Kanjiramkulam and Ashikh Lal, 24, of Valiyathura.

The five arrested persons told police that Janko Kumar, who has several criminal cases against him, was the leader of the gang. The police arrested the men after raiding a house at Vettucaud. The police said they seized MDMA, hashish oil, ganja and nitrazepam tablets from the house. Two axes and materials used for making low-intensity explosives were seized from the house.

Janko Kumar had recently obtained bail after being arrested for attacking cops. He has several serious criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder and handling explosives.

