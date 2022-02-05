STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two nabbed for fatally stabbing a man

Drunken brawl has claimed another life in the district as a 44-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men at  Uchakkada in Vizhinjam police station limit on Thursday night.

Published: 05th February 2022

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Sajikumar, 44, of Payatuvila was stabbed by two men, Biju and Rajesh, when the deceased was partying with his three other friends. Sajikumar and his friends Reji, Sudheer and Saji were consuming liquor at a shed owned by Reji.

The accused then approached the group and demanded money from them to buy drinks. As Sajikumar refused to pay, the two clashed with the group and stabbed Sajikumar in the melee. Though hospitalised, Sajikumar succumbed to his wounds by Friday evening.

The duo were taken into custody, while efforts are on to locate the three others, who were partying with Sajikumar.

