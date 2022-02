By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The burnt body of a 50-year-old man was found at his house at Poozhanadu near Aryancode under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The deceased is Sathikumar, a daily wage labourer, who was living with his 80-year-old mother.

According to the police, Sathikumar’s nephew who was living next door saw smoke emanating from the house around 12.30am and informed them. As the victim’s mother was sleeping on the verandah, she was unhurt.