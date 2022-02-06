Covid 19: Capital from category C to B; restrictions Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district has been moved from category C to B from Friday as the number of patients admitted to hospitals due to Covid has come down to less than 25 per cent. However, restrictions imposed on the district would continue and only essential services would be allowed to operate on Sunday. ADM E Mohammed Safeer, who is in charge of the district collector, issued an order in this regard.

Offline classes

Classes for X, X1, XII and undergraduate, graduate programmes and tuition classes will be offline from Monday.

Offline classes for I to IX will start from February 14. Creches and kindergartens will also open.

Entry to places of worship is limited to a maximum of 20 people. On Sunday, 20 people can attend worship.

About 200 people are allowed to enter temple premises for the ceremonies on the occasion of Attukal pongala. Pongala will be conducted in only homes this year.

No gatherings are allowed, including political, social, cultural, religious, and communal events.

The number of people attending wedding ceremonies and funerals should remain at 20.

Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms can function

Sunday lockdown restrictions and relaxations

Central, state, autonomous and public sector undertakings, which are providing services related to Covid containment activities, can open with the consent of the heads of departments.

Employees of IT companies should carry identity cards for travel.

Companies, businesses and other establishments that need to be working urgently can work round the clock on time and employees can use their ID cards to travel. IT sectors can only function with essential staff.

Travel, with necessary documents, to bus terminals, railway stations and airports is permitted as long-distance bus travel, train and air services are permitted.

Shops selling fruits, vegetables, milk, fish and meat can open from 7am to 9pm. Home delivery should be encouraged.

Restaurants and bakeries can open from 7am to 9pm exclusively for parcel delivery and home delivery.

Wedding ceremonies and funerals will be allowed in strict compliance with the Covid protocol and should be limited to 20 people.

Home delivery e-commerce and courier companies can operate from 7am to 9pm.

With pre-booked stay vouchers, people can travel to tourist destinations and stay at hotels and resorts.

Distribution of CNG, ING and LPG will be allowed.

Candidates and examination officers will be allowed to travel for the competitive examinations using admit cards, identity cards and hall tickets.

Dispensaries, medical stores, nursing homes, ambulance services and staff trips will be allowed.

Toll booths can function. Print, electronic and visual media activities will be allowed. Cleaning activities will be allowed.

Patients, caregivers and persons related to vaccination will be allowed to travel with documents required