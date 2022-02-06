STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Murder bid: Three held

The arrested are Sathi alias Satheesh, 40, of Nettayikonam, Ratheesh, 38, of Nettayikonam, and Akhil, 29, of Nettayikonam. 

Published: 06th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kazhakootam police have arrested three people in connection with the attempt to murder a youth. The arrested are Sathi alias Satheesh, 40, of Nettayikonam, Ratheesh, 38, of Nettayikonam, and Akhil, 29, of Nettayikonam. 

The incident took place on Tuesday. The suspects assaulted the youth and thrashed him on his face using a stone. The police have also arrested a 28-year-old youth for hurling a country bomb at a house at Thripadapuram in a separate incident. The arrested is Sudeesh Kumar. 

The incident took place on April 4 last year. The suspects came in an  autorickshaw and hurled the bomb at the house of Chandran. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp