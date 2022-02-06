Murder bid: Three held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kazhakootam police have arrested three people in connection with the attempt to murder a youth. The arrested are Sathi alias Satheesh, 40, of Nettayikonam, Ratheesh, 38, of Nettayikonam, and Akhil, 29, of Nettayikonam.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The suspects assaulted the youth and thrashed him on his face using a stone. The police have also arrested a 28-year-old youth for hurling a country bomb at a house at Thripadapuram in a separate incident. The arrested is Sudeesh Kumar.

The incident took place on April 4 last year. The suspects came in an autorickshaw and hurled the bomb at the house of Chandran.