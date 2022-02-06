STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nun dies, four others injured in road mishap

A 56-year-old nun was killed and four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on MC Road at Thycaud near Pirappancode early Saturday.

Published: 06th February 2022

Accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 56-year-old nun was killed and four others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on MC Road at Thycaud near Pirappancode early Saturday. The deceased is Sr Grace Mathew, an inmate of DM Convent, Pongumoodu, near Ulloor. The other three nuns and Fr Arun, who were injured, are under treatment at KIMS Hospital. The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case in connection with the accident. 

According to police, the accident took place around 3 am when Fr Arun, Grace Mathew and three other nuns were returning from Thrissur after attending an official meeting. They were on the way to the missionary trust office at Nedumangad. Fr Arun was driving the vehicle and the accident might have occurred after he dozed off. 

When the Toyota Qualis car reached Thycaud near St John’s Hospital, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a tree beside the MC road. Following this, local residents and passersby informed the police and they took the injured to the nearby hospital. However, Sr Grace Mathew’s life could not be saved as she suffered severe head injury. The body of the nun has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital, police said.

Inmate of DM convent
The deceased is Sr Grace Mathew, an inmate of DM Convent, Pongumoodu, near Ulloor. The body has been shifted to the morgue of MCH.

