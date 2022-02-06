One more held for attack on goon ‘Mental’ Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police on Saturday arrested one more suspect for allegedly attacking goon called ‘Mental’ Deepu at Chanthavila near Pothencode. The arrested is Kalladicode Stephen alias Sabari, 31. With this, the total number of people arrested reached four.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a booze party, when a four-member gang smashed a beer bottle on Deepu’s head. The health condition of Deepu, who is undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital, is critical. Sabari, who has been absconding after the incident, was nabbed around noon near Vavara temple. He was later remanded in judicial custody. In 2019, Sabari lost both his forearms while preparing for a country bomb explosion.