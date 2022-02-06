STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

One more held for attack on goon ‘Mental’ Deepu

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a booze party, when a four-member gang smashed a beer bottle on Deepu’s head. 

Published: 06th February 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pothencode police on Saturday arrested one more suspect for allegedly attacking goon called ‘Mental’ Deepu at Chanthavila near Pothencode.  The arrested is Kalladicode Stephen alias Sabari, 31. With this, the total number of people arrested reached four.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a booze party, when a four-member gang smashed a beer bottle on Deepu’s head.  The health condition of Deepu, who is undergoing treatment at a medical college hospital, is critical. Sabari, who has been absconding after the incident, was nabbed around noon near Vavara temple. He was later remanded in judicial custody. In 2019, Sabari lost both his forearms while preparing for a country bomb explosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp